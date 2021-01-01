Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig
by Discount E-NailsWrite a review
$99.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Long Recycler Inline Percolator Rig Specifications: Height: 15inches Joint Size: 14mm Male Thickness: 4mm Weight: 13 Ounces Included Extras: Bowl/Dome/Nail https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.