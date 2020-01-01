About this product

Majesty Dual E-Nail Controller Kit The Majesty dual controller is excellent for displays, trade shows, events, or just if you have a lot of friends! It allows the user to run two different rigs at once with two different PID controllers. Specifications Control Box: Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz Output Voltage: AC110V Power: 135W Heating Coil: Working Voltage: AC110V 60Hz Power: 120W Ground Resistance: Below 2Ω Ground Potential: Below 2mv Kit Includes: 1pc dual PID enail controller 2pcs heating coils 1pc power cable 1pc manual 1pc gift box Coil Size Choices: 10mm Flat, 16mm, 20mm, 25mm https://discountenails.com/