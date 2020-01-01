Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Menovo Devil E-Nail Box Kit Coil Sizes: 16mm/20mm Nail Models: Titanium / Quartz Hybrid. (Bottom of Nails are 6 in 1 rig fitment- 10mm,14mm,18mm male and female) Specifications: Size 97*77*141mm Material: Metal E-nail Controller Box Color: Orange Devil Design Heating coil size:10mm/16mm/20mm Power:100W Voltage:110V Weight:1.46KG Temperature:0~999 degree C Company: Menovo Professional parameters Resistance Wire:Ni Cr 80-20 Wattage Tolerance:+ 10% Resistance Tolerance:+ 10% Insulation:> 5 M W Unheated Length: 35mm (Standard) Thermocouple: K type Die Electrical Strength:800V A/C Maximum Sheath Temperature: Nine hundred and ninety-nine Degrees C Package Includes: l 1x Menovo Devil E-nail Controller l 1x Titanium or Hybrid Ti/Quartz Nail l 1 x Carb Cab & Removable Dab Tool l 1x Power Cord l 1x Heat Coil/16mm or 20mm l 1x User Manual l 1x Elegant Box l 2x Silicone Containers l 1 Remote Control https://discountenails.com/
Be the first to review this product.