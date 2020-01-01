 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit

Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Quartz Banger Nail 14/18mm Kit

$28.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Quartz Banger Nail Fits only 19.8/20mm inner diameter heating coils. Factory certified quartz. The nail joint size is 14/18mm male. With the quartz female adapter, the fitment is 4 in 1 14/18mm male or female. Fits most Rigs. Includes: -Quartz Banger Nail -14/18mm Female Adapter -Quartz Carb Cap https://discountenails.com/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!