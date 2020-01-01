 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Quartz Hybrid Nail

by Discount E-Nails

$23.99MSRP

Quartz/Titanium Hybrid Nail With Dish Grade 2 Factory Certified Titanium Coil Size Choice: 20mm/16mm/10mm Fitment: 6 in 1 Configures to fit 10mm/14mm/18mm Male and Female Rigs (Fits almost all rigs) Includes: 1x Hybrid Nail 1x 25mm Quartz Dish https://discountenails.com/

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!