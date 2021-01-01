SB Twister Coil Inline Recycler Rig
$89.99MSRP
About this product
SB Twister Coil Inline Recycler Rig -Features a removable mouth piece for east cleaning- Size: 9.4 Inches Tall Joint Type: 14mm Female Included Accessories: Quartz Banger (for torches) https://discountenails.com/
About this brand
Discount E-Nails
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!
