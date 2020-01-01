G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$24.99MSRP
Vapor Time Quartz Banger Nail For 16mm/20mm/24mm/25mm Coils *Features a shallower bucket then the regular quartz banger nail* -28mm bucket length -2mm thick walls -Hook/arm to hold coil -frosted joint for an excellent seal Nail Coil Size Choices: Outer diameter: 15.5mm to fit 16mm coils 19.5mm to fit 19.8 and 20mm coils 24mm to fit 24mm and 25mm coils (a little loose on a 25mm coil but works fine) 25mm to fit 25mm coils Bottom rig joint size options: 10mm,14mm,18mm male or female https://discountenails.com/
Be the first to review this product.