NATURAL PEPPERMINT - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked
by Discreetly Baked
$65.00MSRP
About this product
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
About this brand
Discreetly Baked
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate that is pure and natural. We do not use any propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride. *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards. We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.