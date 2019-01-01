 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked

by Discreetly Baked

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate that is pure and natural. We do not use any propylene glycol or vegetable glycerine. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride. *Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards. We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.