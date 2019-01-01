PINEAPPLE EXPRESS - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked
by Discreetly BakedWrite a review
$65.00MSRP
About this product
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.