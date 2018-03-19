kushdots
on March 19th, 2018
The Tangie flavour is out of this world. Seriously this is the BEST VAPE pen I've ever used!
from Discreetly Bakedon March 22nd, 2018
Thank you so much!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$65.00MSRP
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate. This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
on March 19th, 2018
The Tangie flavour is out of this world. Seriously this is the BEST VAPE pen I've ever used!
Thank you so much!
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.