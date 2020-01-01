 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Dream Blunts 1g 2-pack

Blue Dream Blunts 1g 2-pack

by District 8

Write a review
District 8 Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Dream Blunts 1g 2-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

District 8 BLUNTS - the only option when it comes to blunts. When you open your D8 Blunt you will be submerged with an incredible TERPENE smell that will make your sensations tingle! You then will slowly burn the tip of your all natural hemp wrap until you have the perfect burn - your lips will instantly taste the hint of honey - GET READY to taste the most AMAZING-terpene profile - that will leave your body screaming for the next puff. You will naturally enjoy the greatest cannabis experience brought to you by District 8!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

District 8 Logo
5 Experiences Our all-natural marijuana blunts are handcrafted for the best experience. Our blunts are always made with the finest ingredients daily, as Mother Nature intended. They offer a delightful combo of terpene-rich, craft cannabis wrapped in hemp paper with hints of honey for the smoothest puff.​