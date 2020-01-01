 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Death Star Sleepy Blunts 1g 2-pack

Death Star Sleepy Blunts 1g 2-pack

by District 8

Write a review
District 8 Cannabis Pre-rolls Death Star Sleepy Blunts 1g 2-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

District 8 BLUNTS - the only option when it comes to blunts. When you open your D8 Blunt you will be submerged with an incredible TERPENE smell that will make your sensations tingle! You then will slowly burn the tip of your all natural hemp wrap until you have the perfect burn - your lips will instantly taste the hint of honey - GET READY to taste the most AMAZING-terpene profile - that will leave your body screaming for the next puff. You will naturally enjoy the greatest cannabis experience brought to you by District 8!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Death Star

Death Star
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

About this brand

District 8 Logo
5 Experiences Our all-natural marijuana blunts are handcrafted for the best experience. Our blunts are always made with the finest ingredients daily, as Mother Nature intended. They offer a delightful combo of terpene-rich, craft cannabis wrapped in hemp paper with hints of honey for the smoothest puff.​