East Coast Sour Diesel Energized Blunts 1g 2-pack

by District 8

About this product

District 8 BLUNTS - the only option when it comes to blunts. When you open your D8 Blunt you will be submerged with an incredible TERPENE smell that will make your sensations tingle! You then will slowly burn the tip of your all natural hemp wrap until you have the perfect burn - your lips will instantly taste the hint of honey - GET READY to taste the most AMAZING-terpene profile - that will leave your body screaming for the next puff. You will naturally enjoy the greatest cannabis experience brought to you by District 8!

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

About this brand

5 Experiences Our all-natural marijuana blunts are handcrafted for the best experience. Our blunts are always made with the finest ingredients daily, as Mother Nature intended. They offer a delightful combo of terpene-rich, craft cannabis wrapped in hemp paper with hints of honey for the smoothest puff.​