Hybrid

1:1 Lemonhead OG Pre-Roll 1g

by District Cannabis

District Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls 1:1 Lemonhead OG Pre-Roll 1g

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
25.93%
CBD
10.52%
$20.00
About this product

About this strain

Lemonhead OG

Lemonhead OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.