 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. 1:4 Lavender Eucalyptus Salve 125mg

1:4 Lavender Eucalyptus Salve 125mg

by District Cannabis

Write a review
District Cannabis Topicals Balms 1:4 Lavender Eucalyptus Salve 125mg

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
100.0mg
CBD
25.0mg
$35.00

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Crafted with the same care and precision as the rest of the items in the DC line, our healing salve is made from scratch and is infused with raw butters and botanicals, custom essential oil blends an of course our highest standard cannabis extract. The base of our balm is composed of five skin nourishing ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, & Vitamin E Oil. Additionally, our scented salves utilize therapeutic and natural essential oils to sooth aches and pains without an overwhelming fragrance.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.