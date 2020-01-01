SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Crafted with the same care and precision as the rest of the items in the DC line, our healing salve is made from scratch and is infused with raw butters and botanicals, custom essential oil blends an of course our highest standard cannabis extract. The base of our balm is composed of five skin nourishing ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, & Vitamin E Oil. Additionally, our scented salves utilize therapeutic and natural essential oils to sooth aches and pains without an overwhelming fragrance.
