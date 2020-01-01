 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Full Spectrum Suppository 250mg 5-pack

Full Spectrum Suppository 250mg 5-pack

by District Cannabis

Write a review
District Cannabis Topicals Lubricants & Oils Full Spectrum Suppository 250mg 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made with cocoa butter and full spectrum oil, suppositories are fast to absorb and deliver intense pain relief with a mild euphoria. These are a great product for menstrual discomfort, endometriosis, patients with Crohns/IBS, and any localized pain in the area. Appropriate for both vaginal and rectal use, cannabis suppositories bypass the liver and deliver the medicine directly to the bloodstream. This allows the patient to intake closer to 70% of the available cannabinoids, far greater than a traditionally ingested edible. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.