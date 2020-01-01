 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Charlotte's Web x Harle-Tsu #6

Charlotte's Web x Harle-Tsu #6

by District Cannabis

Write a review
District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Charlotte's Web x Harle-Tsu #6

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Charlotte’s Web x Harle-Tsu 6 is a high CBD selection with a ratio of 21:1. This variety has a holiday pine scent over a faint berry foundation. High CBD strains may help with seizure disorders, gastrointestinal problems such as Crohn’s disease in addition to reducing inflammation and pain throughout the body. Its anxiolytic effect eases anxiety and paranoia, and can relieve symptoms of PTSD and other mood disorders. High CBD strains provide a feeling of overall wellbeing and do not impair the patient. If used in combination with various THC dominant strains it can provide a well-balanced euphoric experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.