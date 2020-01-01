Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
The Charlotte’s Web x Harle-Tsu 6 is a high CBD selection with a ratio of 21:1. This variety has a holiday pine scent over a faint berry foundation. High CBD strains may help with seizure disorders, gastrointestinal problems such as Crohn’s disease in addition to reducing inflammation and pain throughout the body. Its anxiolytic effect eases anxiety and paranoia, and can relieve symptoms of PTSD and other mood disorders. High CBD strains provide a feeling of overall wellbeing and do not impair the patient. If used in combination with various THC dominant strains it can provide a well-balanced euphoric experience.
