Cherry Chem #7

by District Cannabis

5.02
District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Cherry Chem #7

About this product

Cherry Chem is a stunningly beautiful strain composed of a cross of Cherry Pie x Chem 2.0 that's flecked with deep purple and ochre tones. It offers a unique blend that layers tart cherry perfume over chemical laden astringent funk. This flower has a robust sweet flavor that lingers on the palate for hours on end. Cherry Chem is a relaxing strain that is unparalleled for sleep disorders and appetite stimulation. 

ALL420FOXXED420UP

Omg 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😗😘😗😗😘😗😘🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳🤳

About this brand

District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.