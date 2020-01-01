 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Cherry Chem Cartridge 0.5g

Cherry Chem Cartridge 0.5g

by District Cannabis

Cherry Chem Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Our vaporizer cartridges are made with our highest standard distillate and infused with organic steam-distilled plant derived terpenes, which work synergistically with the cannabinoids in what is known as the ""entourage effect"".Available in classic strain profiles such as Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, as well as in house creations like Bright Idea and Pina Limon!  We seek to create specific meidcations that patients can use time and time again with standardized sensation, and using plant derived terpene blends and distilled cannabinoid isolates allos us to narrow the ""trial and error"" window for patients.  We also offer four different CBD ratio cartridges; 1:1, 2:1, 4:1 and 20:1

About this brand

District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.