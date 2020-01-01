 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Pie Cartridge 0.5g

by District Cannabis

District Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Pie Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
82.0%
CBD
0.0%
$55.00

About this product

Our vaporizer cartridges are made with our highest standard distillate and infused with organic steam-distilled plant derived terpenes, which work synergistically with the cannabinoids in what is known as the ""entourage effect"".Available in classic strain profiles such as Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, as well as in house creations like Bright Idea and Pina Limon!  We seek to create specific meidcations that patients can use time and time again with standardized sensation, and using plant derived terpene blends and distilled cannabinoid isolates allos us to narrow the ""trial and error"" window for patients.  We also offer four different CBD ratio cartridges; 1:1, 2:1, 4:1 and 20:1

About this strain

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours. 

About this brand

Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.