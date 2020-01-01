Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Deep Line Alchemy is a Bodhi Seeds cross that is great for patients looking to mitigate pain and sleep disorders. As a classic Afghan indica, it delivers expansive, thick smoke which feels like a warm blanket enveloping your body. This is a potent strain that will assist with appetite stimulation, unwinding after a long day, and relaxing your entire body and mind. These old school genetics have a wonderful no-tolerance factor even with regular use.
Be the first to review this product.