  5. Deep Line Alchemy #8 Pre-Roll 1.5g

by District Cannabis

Cannabinoids

THC
30.0%
CBD
0.0%
$12.00
About this product

Deep Line Alchemy #8 is a Bodhi seeds strain consisting of an old vintage afghan Indica landrace and a G-13x Hash Plant father. The pure Afghan mother dominates the cross delivering very dense, very potent (24+% THC) sweet (bright melon) hashy funk tasting flowers. This strain is best for unwinding at the end of the day, with its strong Indica affects. This strain is great for people looking for reduction in pain and sleep disorders.

About this brand

Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.