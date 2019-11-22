 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Facewreck Haze

Facewreck Haze

by District Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
3.01
District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Facewreck Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A cross between Motor Breath 15 (Chemdawg x SFV OG) and Lemon G x Lemon Thai, Vapor Lock will coat your mouth with a deep flavored smoke and leave you blissfully numb. She expresses both her parents well, with hints of coconut and bubble gum peeking through gassy diesel and funky putridness. This strain is great for anxiety, appetite stumulation, and sleep disorders, and is recommended for patients with a higher tolerance due to its strength.

1 customer review

3.01

write a review

albothrowbo

These are notes for Facewreck, don't know if it's the same or not. -Shroomy. -Empathetic. -Good for dog training.

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.