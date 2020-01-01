1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
District Cannabis' oil based tincture provides all the benefits of a classic alcohol preparation without the harsh burn during application. Made with organic coconut MCT oil & full spectrum cannabis oil, our tincture is both low sugar & low calorie. It's a great option for those looking for smoke-free cannabis products.
Be the first to review this product.