 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Full Spectrum RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack

Full Spectrum RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack

by District Cannabis

Write a review
District Cannabis Edibles Capsules Full Spectrum RSO Capsules 500mg 10-pack

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
500.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$90.00

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made with full spectrum activated oil, also known as RSO (Rick Simpson Oil), and cold-pressed extra virgin coconut oil to promote faster bio-absorption.  Our capsules are available in a variety of doses, and offer a balanced hybrid cannabis experience while giving patietns greater control over dosage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.