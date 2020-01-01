Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Made with cocoa butter and full spectrum oil, suppositories are fast to absorb and deliver intense pain relief with a mild euphoria. These are a great product for menstrual discomfort, endometriosis, patients with Crohns/IBS, and any localized pain in the area. Appropriate for both vaginal and rectal use, cannabis suppositories bypass the liver and deliver the medicine directly to the bloodstream. This allows the patient to intake closer to 70% of the available cannabinoids, far greater than a traditionally ingested edible.
