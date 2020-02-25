 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gelato Cake

Gelato Cake

by District Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
4.52
District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Gelato Cake

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
27.0%
CBD
0.0%
$17.00
Get directions

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Gelato Cake expresses the traits of both its parents, Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 in a layered mosaic of crushed grapes, sweet kerosene gas, and aged cognac. The intense concentration of white trichomes, orange and burgundy hues, and a truly unique flavor delight novices and experts alike. With an initial effect of mood stimulation easing into soothing sedation, Gelato Cake is a one size fits all strain for easing stiffness, pain, and stress. She is a marvel of contemporary cannabis breeding. 

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

Melissakaefer

Very clean smooth heavy stone yet uplifting and functional. it's quite elegant.

DutchGoddess

this is honestly one of my favorite strains, it calms my anxiety and it put me in a really calm mood. definitely recommend.

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.