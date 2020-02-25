Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
Gelato Cake expresses the traits of both its parents, Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 in a layered mosaic of crushed grapes, sweet kerosene gas, and aged cognac. The intense concentration of white trichomes, orange and burgundy hues, and a truly unique flavor delight novices and experts alike. With an initial effect of mood stimulation easing into soothing sedation, Gelato Cake is a one size fits all strain for easing stiffness, pain, and stress. She is a marvel of contemporary cannabis breeding.
on February 25th, 2020
Very clean smooth heavy stone yet uplifting and functional. it's quite elegant.
on October 11th, 2019
this is honestly one of my favorite strains, it calms my anxiety and it put me in a really calm mood. definitely recommend.