Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Layer Cake is a cross of Wedding Cake x GMO x (Triangle Kush x Skunk #1). This complex and delicious variety is overloaded with hints of epoxy resin tucked in sweet candied floral layers with hints of grape and lemon-lime. The onset is cerebral and expands in the lungs leaving you uplifted and stimulated with virtually no ceiling or change for a tolerance to set in. In addition to its incredibly dank flavor and experience, Layer Cake's 32% THC packs a powerful punch – proceed with caution.
on March 18th, 2020
Really heavy high. This is definitely a sleep enabler for me, which is great! This is also one of my favorites to grind and roll. The color and texture of a nugget is wonderful. The aroma of the jar is amazing. Only reason I didn’t give it 5 is because it works too good! I smoke it and sleep very well. Thank you.