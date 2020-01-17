 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Layer Cake #12

by District Cannabis

District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Layer Cake #12

About this product

Layer Cake is a cross of Wedding Cake x GMO x (Triangle Kush x Skunk #1). This complex and delicious variety is overloaded with hints of epoxy resin tucked in sweet candied floral layers with hints of grape and lemon-lime. The onset is cerebral and expands in the lungs leaving you uplifted and stimulated with virtually no ceiling or change for a tolerance to set in. In addition to its incredibly dank flavor and experience, Layer Cake's 32% THC packs a powerful punch – proceed with caution. 

About this brand

District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.