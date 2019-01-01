 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Layer Cake #12 Pre-Roll 0.5g

by District Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.