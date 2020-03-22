 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mountain Temple

by District Cannabis

5.01
Mountain Temple

About this product

Mountain Temple Is a bodhi seeds selection, consisting of Temple (Williams Wonder x ChemDawg) and a male of Appalachia (Green Crack x Tres Dawg). Mountain Temple leans towards it sativa heritage with its day brightening, uplifting affects and thick delicious taste. The flavor consists of spicy citron and hazy pineapple with a funky Chem Dawg bottom end and floral high nature. notes from the Williams Wonder. This strain has anti-anxiety and anti-depressant qualities which propels one’s mind into a wonderfully creative and insightful space. This strain is great for creative endeavors, social gatherings, playing or listening to music, and has a very meditative nature.

1 customer review

5.01

ALL420FOXXED420UP

Fluffy as hell, rolls great, moisture on point, with a calm cerebral high and a hint of enegery

About this strain

Mountain Temple

Mountain Temple

Crossing Appalachia and Temple, Bodhi Seeds created Mountain Temple, a fruity, pungent sativa. It’s sociable and giggly, a perfect strain for a party or a dinner with good friends. 

About this brand

District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.