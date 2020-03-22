Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Mountain Temple Is a bodhi seeds selection, consisting of Temple (Williams Wonder x ChemDawg) and a male of Appalachia (Green Crack x Tres Dawg). Mountain Temple leans towards it sativa heritage with its day brightening, uplifting affects and thick delicious taste. The flavor consists of spicy citron and hazy pineapple with a funky Chem Dawg bottom end and floral high nature. notes from the Williams Wonder. This strain has anti-anxiety and anti-depressant qualities which propels one’s mind into a wonderfully creative and insightful space. This strain is great for creative endeavors, social gatherings, playing or listening to music, and has a very meditative nature.
on March 22nd, 2020
Fluffy as hell, rolls great, moisture on point, with a calm cerebral high and a hint of enegery
