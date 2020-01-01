 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Personal Lubricant 150mg

Personal Lubricant 150mg

by District Cannabis

Write a review
District Cannabis Topicals Lubricants & Oils Personal Lubricant 150mg

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
150.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$30.00
Get directions
Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Packaged in a 15ml bottle with spray top, our lubricant is made with infused MCT oil as well as extracts of calendula and comfrey, which aid in reducing skin inflammation. This product is great for women who suffer from conditions such as endometriosis, vulvodynia and vaginismus, as well as painful sexual intercourse after childbirth. This product can enhance arousal, sensation and natural lubrication. Because it is made with oil, this is not a latex-safe product- all condoms, diaphragms, and toys in use must be silicone. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.