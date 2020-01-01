Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Packaged in a 15ml bottle with spray top, our lubricant is made with infused MCT oil as well as extracts of calendula and comfrey, which aid in reducing skin inflammation. This product is great for women who suffer from conditions such as endometriosis, vulvodynia and vaginismus, as well as painful sexual intercourse after childbirth. This product can enhance arousal, sensation and natural lubrication. Because it is made with oil, this is not a latex-safe product- all condoms, diaphragms, and toys in use must be silicone.
