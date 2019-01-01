Piña Limón Distillate Cartridge
About this product
This product is 20% off for "Red Box" members. Piña Limón is a hybrid of Lemon Skunk x Pineapple Express that offers a refreshing and rejuvenating tropical citrus uplift. Many report a distinct, lightly sweet twist on the traditional lemon taste profile.
About this brand
District Cannabis
District Cannabis has no celebrity endorser. We have no fancy packaging or slick advertising campaign. In fact, our visual identity seems to constantly change… What we do have is 20 years of experience, hand selected genetics and a lab setup that would make Dr. Frankenstein cry. We have pride for the city we share a name with and a passion for the plants we grow. We have a simple philosophy; you should know exactly what you’re smoking, where it comes from, and how it makes you feel. At the end of the day, it’s not about what’s on the package, it’s about what you put into it. And we put in the work. That’s what it takes to grow with the highest standard.