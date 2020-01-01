Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Savage Squeezins is a sativa dominant hybrid whose genetics consist of a Loompa’s Headband mother crossed with a (Lemon G x Lemon Thai) father. These diverse parents create complex terpene expressions and mostly uplifting and soaring effects. This strain is great for enjoying music, enhancing creativity, and picking up one’s spirits. This strain has pour over effects lubricating our minds and body with positive energy and enriching our life’s endeavors. Flavor: Rotten funk, tangerine zest Symptoms & Conditions: anxiety, depression
Be the first to review this product.