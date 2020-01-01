 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Savage Squeezin #4

by District Cannabis

District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Savage Squeezin #4

About this product

Savage Squeezins is a sativa dominant hybrid whose genetics consist of a Loompa’s Headband mother crossed with a (Lemon G x Lemon Thai) father. These diverse parents create complex terpene expressions and mostly uplifting and soaring effects. This strain is great for enjoying music, enhancing creativity, and picking up one’s spirits. This strain has pour over effects lubricating our minds and body with positive energy and enriching our life’s endeavors. Flavor: Rotten funk, tangerine zest Symptoms & Conditions: anxiety, depression

About this brand

Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.