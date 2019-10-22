 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Vapor Lock #6

Vapor Lock #6

by District Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
District Cannabis Cannabis Flower Vapor Lock #6

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A cross between Motor Breath 15 (Chemdawg x SFV OG) and Lemon G x Lemon Thai, Vapor Lock will coat your mouth with a deep flavored smoke and leave you blissfully numb. She expresses both her parents well, with hints of coconut and bubble gum peeking through gassy diesel and funky putridness. This strain is great for anxiety, appetite stumulation, and sleep disorders, and is recommended for patients with a higher tolerance due to its strength.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

mrnycallday

Very potent, very satisfied. Thick buds, tricromes and colorful pistols. The smoke is silky smooth, w/ a hint of gas and citrus. Blissfulness kicks in fairly quick. Will buy again...

About this brand

District Cannabis Logo
Growing at the “Highest Standard” is much more than a slogan, it’s the never ending pursuit of quality and consistency. There are distinct characteristics that guide our pilgrimage, where we straddle the line of culture and chemistry to produce the best-in-class cannabis products. The aesthetic and aromatic qualities of a cut flower. The flavor profile of a decadent dessert. The yield of an agricultural crop. The purity and potency of a medicinal product. Sharing the culmination of our efforts is the ultimate reward, and we invite you to join our District and take part in the movement; WEED THE PEOPLE.