Orange Zest Milk Chocolate - 500mg

by Dixie Brands

Dixie Brands Edibles Candy Orange Zest Milk Chocolate - 500mg

About this product

Smooth, sweet milk chocolate pairs perfectly with natural orange flavor to give patients a tasty twist on medicine delivery. Hand crafted using only the highest quality Belgium milk chocolate, all-natural flavorings and pure extracted THC we take great care to ensure that patients can feel good about feeling good. -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too -INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.