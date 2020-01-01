About this product

Dixie Bursts are an assorted pack or three fruity flavors that are sure to make any situation shine a little brighter. The mango, blue raspberry and strawberry taffies are bursting with flavor and are the ultimate discreet dosing edible. Individually wrapped, you can take them anywhere your adventure takes you. • 10 MG THC Per Taffy // 100 MG THC Per Pack • Great tasting and consistently dosed • Individually wrapped to take with you on-the-go or to keep for several days • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • Dosing control – Eat the whole Burst, or bite off a portion for a lower-dose option • Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too • Gluten free, dairy free and nut free