Hawkeye2 on July 27th, 2019

I was very excited to find this product. Before Synergy Cinnamon Dew Drops my Tummy was in content "PAIN" due to many Health Issues. My family encouraged me to look into Cannabis, I knew nothing about it. I had been very sick for a long time and was unable to absorb nutrients or medications to help me. Many doctors were just at a loss as to what to do next, they thought for sure I would be dead by now. My family found a Cannabis education class given by a doctor, who had been working with Cannabis for a long time and had seen great results. That was the best thing for me "Education on how the Cannabis Plant worked and all the different parts of that beautiful little plant. This doctor understood the in and out of my many problems. But he also knew how important it was to get my tummy to calm down to reduce the inflammation so that I could start to absorb nutrients. This is where synergy cinnamon dewdrop comes in. Before the education class with this doctor, I was on liquids only and even that was difficult sometimes. Such a small little bottle "Synergy cinnamon dew drops", but boy does it do a Big and wonderful job. In the beginning, I could only take one drop in the morning with tea or hot water. Little by little I was able to increase my drops and increase my food intake. We were so excited when I got up to one meal a day!!! I am not trying to sell this product as a miracle worker, but for me and my family, it was a God sent. It is always so disappointing when the shop is out of their supply, like right now! I pray that the supply will come in soon, or I can learn of another product that will work as well as "Synergy Cinnamon Dew Drops". This is a wonderful product to look into and educate your self on this Beautiful Cannabis Plant it has been around for years. All the best for the many out there like me who weren't given hope to Live. Namaste, HLS