  5. Relaxing Peppermint Tablets 300mg 60-pack

Relaxing Peppermint Tablets 300mg 60-pack

by Dixie Brands

Dixie Brands Edibles Candy Relaxing Peppermint Tablets 300mg 60-pack

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
5.0mg
CBD
0.0mg
$50.00
  • at GreenLabs
  • Open until 8:00 PM
  • 49.8 miles away
About this product

THC 5mg | 60 Tablets Featured Ingredients: Passion Flower Leaf, Ashwagandha Root, and Lemon Balm Leaf Dixie Peppermint Relaxing Mints 5mg each is great for on the go medicators, found in the form of a potent mint, that delivers strong mind and body effects that leave users in a state of relaxation and zen. Infused with peppermint oil, ashwagandha and with extracted THC, users are sure to enjoy the powerful contents delivered in every refreshing mint.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.