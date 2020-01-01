1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
THC 5mg | 60 Tablets Featured Ingredients: Passion Flower Leaf, Ashwagandha Root, and Lemon Balm Leaf Dixie Peppermint Relaxing Mints 5mg each is great for on the go medicators, found in the form of a potent mint, that delivers strong mind and body effects that leave users in a state of relaxation and zen. Infused with peppermint oil, ashwagandha and with extracted THC, users are sure to enjoy the powerful contents delivered in every refreshing mint.
Be the first to review this product.