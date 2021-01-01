 Loading…

Sour Strawberry Gummies 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Dixie Brands Edibles Candy Sour Strawberry Gummies 100mg

About this product

A popular flavor among many, this juicy, sour strawberry gummy is a mouth-puckering joy! You’ve enjoyed our Sour Smash gummies, now you’ll be head over heels for this delicious flavor. • Our gummies are handmade and fully infused • Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy • Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.

