About this product

An irresistible combination with a sweet mango flavor and the spicy kick of our very own chipotle/habanero blend will have your taste buds screaming for more. With 5mg of THC per piece, this microdose option is great for those looking to regulate their consumption, or for those who can’t resist this sensational combo! • Our gummies are handmade and fully infused • Let the gummy fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take • Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality • When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy • Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too