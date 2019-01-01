 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Candy
  SYNERGY 5:1 Cucumber Melon Mint

SYNERGY 5:1 Cucumber Melon Mint

by Dixie Brands

About this product

Our low-dose SYNERGY Cucumber Melon Mint pairs a clean and refreshing taste with 10mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per mint. Harness the power of a high CBD to THC ratio after a workout, when you’re out with friends, or during a stressful afternoon at the DMV. ● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose ● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging ● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation ● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality ●200mg CBD and 40mg THC per pack ●Nut free, gluten free & vegan

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.