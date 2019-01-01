SYNERGY 5:1 Cucumber Melon Mint
About this product
Our low-dose SYNERGY Cucumber Melon Mint pairs a clean and refreshing taste with 10mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per mint. Harness the power of a high CBD to THC ratio after a workout, when you’re out with friends, or during a stressful afternoon at the DMV. ● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose ● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging ● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation ● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality ●200mg CBD and 40mg THC per pack ●Nut free, gluten free & vegan
