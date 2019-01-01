SYNERGY Heat: 1:1 CBD & THC Warming Balm
by Dixie Brands
Cannabinoids
- THC
- 50.0%
- CBD
- 50.0%
About this product
Melt away muscle fatigue, swelling, and discomfort with SYNERGY Heat’s deep, penetrating warmth. SYNERGY Heat combines a revitalizing blend of over 20 essential oils, including cinnamon leaf oil, fennel oil, black pepper oil, and ginger root oil to boost healing as well as aromatherapy benefits. Makes a great “spot treatment,” targeting affected areas where and when you need it most. Ideal for: After-workout soreness Swollen joints Chronic nerve pain Reducing healing time Penetrating deep muscle cramping Like all of our SYNERGY balms, SYNERGY Heat combines CBD—the cannabinoid known for its therapeutic benefits—with THC, yielding a more effective experience. SYNERGY topicals are absorbed through the skin, therefore do not produce psychoactive effects typically associated with THC.
