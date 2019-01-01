 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. SYNERGY Heat: 1:1 CBD & THC Warming Balm

SYNERGY Heat: 1:1 CBD & THC Warming Balm

by Dixie Brands

Cannabinoids

THC
50.0%
CBD
50.0%
About this product

Melt away muscle fatigue, swelling, and discomfort with SYNERGY Heat’s deep, penetrating warmth. SYNERGY Heat combines a revitalizing blend of over 20 essential oils, including cinnamon leaf oil, fennel oil, black pepper oil, and ginger root oil to boost healing as well as aromatherapy benefits. Makes a great “spot treatment,” targeting affected areas where and when you need it most. Ideal for: After-workout soreness Swollen joints Chronic nerve pain Reducing healing time Penetrating deep muscle cramping Like all of our SYNERGY balms, SYNERGY Heat combines CBD—the cannabinoid known for its therapeutic benefits—with THC, yielding a more effective experience. SYNERGY topicals are absorbed through the skin, therefore do not produce psychoactive effects typically associated with THC.

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.