PUCKER UP for a refreshing burst of sweet and tart with our new assorted flavor pack. Grape, lemon, and cherry tarts are now bundled up in one perfectly portable package perfect for those looking for convenient dosing on-the-go. These tasty tarts won’t get squishy or melty like other edibles in the summer heat (or in your pocket).
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.