 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Tarts - 100mg

Tarts - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Write a review
Dixie Brands Edibles Candy Tarts - 100mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

PUCKER UP for a refreshing burst of sweet and tart with our new assorted flavor pack. Grape, lemon, and cherry tarts are now bundled up in one perfectly portable package perfect for those looking for convenient dosing on-the-go. These tasty tarts won’t get squishy or melty like other edibles in the summer heat (or in your pocket).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.