  5. DM 016

DM 016

by DM LIFT INC

About this product

Bottom airflow, ceramic coil, bottom fill cartridge, cartridge material is PCTG durable and environmentally friendly, flat mouthpiece, no leaks, no negative reaction to merchandise. This cartridge is for your patient/consumer looking for full flavor. The bottom airflow allows air to travel from bottom of the regulator to the top collecting the full flavor of the merchandise.

About this brand

Manufacturer of patented ceramic coil cartridges, glass syringes with our patented air-release stainless steel plungers, filling machines and other accessories for premium extracts.