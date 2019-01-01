About this product
1 ML Glass Syringe with Patented Air Release Technology allowing for easy and fast fill process. 100% Product Guarantee, Multiple color options, luer lock, smooth movement without back flow. This Syringe is the most favorable application tool for the dab and oil concentrates, you won’t waste a single drop of your merchandise and sure to leave patients/consumers satisfied.
About this brand
DM LIFT INC
Manufacturer of patented ceramic coil cartridges, glass syringes with our patented air-release stainless steel plungers, filling machines and other accessories for premium extracts.