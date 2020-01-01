 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. 1:1 Tora Bora Pre-Roll 0.7g
Indica

1:1 Tora Bora Pre-Roll 0.7g

by DNA Genetics

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tora Bora

Tora Bora

Tora Bora is an almost pure indica strain with powerfully heavy effects meant for high-tolerance cannabis veterans. Named after the region near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, DNA Genetics bred this 99% indica strain by combining L.A. Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. The result is a resin-loaded, spicy-smelling indica that can appear almost blue in its coloration. Few strains will deliver better relief for pain and insomnia, and recreational consumers will enjoy the intensity of Tora Bora as long as no plans are made to leave the house. Tora Bora finishes its vegetative cycle quickly and flowers in just a short 8 to 9 weeks indoors.

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.