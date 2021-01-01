About this product
24K Gold is a legendary mix of our award-winning Kosher Kush and Tangie. Expect a strong scent of tangerines alongside the dankness of Kosher Kush. Very resinous flowers with a unique award-winning cup taste and smell. Kosher Kush x Tangie Reflect & Relax Indica Dominant Hybrid Terpenes: Citrus Effects: Relaxed, Uplifting, Euphoric
Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.
