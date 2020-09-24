 Loading…

4 Prophets

by DNA Genetics

5.01

About this product

5.01

very impressed, so gassy in smells with hits of sweetness. high is mellow and thought provoking.

About this brand

Founded by Don and Aaron in Amsterdam back in 2004, DNA Genetics have created some of the most well-known products by combining high quality genetics and expert growing practices.